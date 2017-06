Loyalty and friendship amongst the players played a big part in Wexford’s win over Kilkenny on Saturday in the Leinster hurling semi final.

That’s the view of JJ Doyle from the management team of the squad as they now await a clash with either Galway or Offaly in the Leinster Final on July 2nd.

Its now 9 years since Wexford last appeared in a Leinster hurling final.

JJ Doyle says there is a real team spirit in this squad.

Share this article....