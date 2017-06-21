FUNERAL OF MAN WHO DIED BECAUSE CATH LAB CLOSED TAKES PLACE TODAY

The funeral takes place today of Thomas Power who died on his way from Waterford to Cork at the weekend for emergency heart treatment.

The forty year old Dunmore East farmer drove himself to Waterford University Hospital on Sunday with chest pain but the cath lab there is only open nine to five Monday to Friday.

He died in an ambulance in Dungarvan en route to Cork.

Thomas Power only last September married Bernadette Delaney from Murrintown County Wexford and the couple are expecting their first baby in December.

He will be laid to rest after twelve mass in Ballygunner.

Share this article....