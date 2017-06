Gardaí have issued a new appeal for information after a woman was found unconscious in Carlow on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, in her fifties, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny after being found with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle.

Gardai investigating what they believe was a ‘serious assault’ are anxious to speak to a couple seen walking near the area around the time of the incident.

