GARDAI BELIEVE PATRICIA O’CONNOR WAS BURIED IN WEXFORD BEFORE BEING MOVED

Gardai believe the body of Patricia O’Connor was buried in a shallow grave in a field near Wexford’s east coast for two days.

The field of corn is adjacent to the road that runs between Blackwater and Kilmuckridge.

The sixty one year old grandmother from Rathfarnham Dublin was reported missing on June 2nd.

A man continues to be held for questioning in relation to her disappearance at Bray Garda Station.

Gardai believe her body was taken from the field and dismembered and thrown in three locations in the Wicklow mountains.

The site at Blackwater, the woman’s home in Dublin and a number of sites in Wicklow continue to be sealed off as Gardai continue their forensic investigations.

