GARDAI INVESTIGATED SOUTH EAST SHED SCAM

Gardai have confirmed that a file has been sent to the DPP on an alleged scam selling and erecting sheds.

The alleged scam has seen farmers and shed erectors handing over up to thirty thousand euro for sheds that were never delivered or had had the wrong size or specification.

Deputy News Editor with Farmers Journal Catriona Murphy has been reporting on the story which began in the South East.

She says that the scam has been running for almost 5 years and covers 10 counties in Ireland.

Share this article....