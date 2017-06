An appeal has gone out for missing Wexford town man John Wadding Byrne.

The young man was last seen in the Charlotte Street area of Wexford town in the early hours of Monday morning.

His family are now very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5ft 2″ in height with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Gardai on 053-9165200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666111.

