‘GOVERNMENT RUNNING PUBLIC TRANSPORT ON THE CHEAP’ – BARRY

A member of the Government’s transport committee has accused the state of ‘running public transport on the cheap’.
Deputy Mick Barry says it’s no surprise to hear that Irish Rail will be € 2 million euro short of insolvency later this year, if losses continue.
A recent Labour Court submission describes the company’s circumstances as even ‘more severe’ than those at Bus Eireann where staff went on strike for three weeks earlier this year.
The Solidarity TD for Cork North Central says it’s time for realistic public investment in the company – and he says that should include pay-rises for workers.
Advertisement