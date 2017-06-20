HARRIS OPEN TO ANOTHER REVIEW OF WATERFORD CATH LABS

The Health Minister says he’s open to a further review on the issue of cath labs in the South East.

It’s after renewed calls for a 24 hour facility in the area, after a man died en route to another hospital at the weekend.

The man in his 40’s was being transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment on Sunday but suffered a heart attack on the way.

His family say his death was preventable had there been a 24 hour unit available.

Minister Harris says he will always follow clinical advice on health facilities.

