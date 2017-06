The Minister for Health has ordered a review of all emergency cardiac services around the country.

It follows on from the death in Waterford of a man who had to be transferred to Cork and didn’t make it because the cathlab in Waterford operates only 9 to 5 weekdays.

In answer to a question from Wexford Fianna Fail TD James Brown, Simon Harris said a national review will get underway immediately.

