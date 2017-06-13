INVESTIGATION CONTINUES AFTER MORE REMAINS FOUND IN WICKLOW MOUNTAINS

More than 100 Gardaí and soldiers are searching for the remains of a man in the Wicklow mountains today.

Part of his torso was found on Saturday, followed by a leg and internal organs yesterday.

An official murder investigation has yet to be launched, but it’s believed the man in his 20’s died within the last 10 days and was dismembered by his killers.

Some reports claim that the killing may be linked to gang activity in Dublin but Gardai say they are investigating every possible angle.

Share this article....