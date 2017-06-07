INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE INTO THE DEATH OF A MAN IN ARKLOW

Investigations are ongoing following the death of a man outside Arklow in the early hours of Monday morning.

The body of Declan Kelly was found with severe injuries close to the Protestant Church on the Coolgreaney Road outside Arklow at 2.30 on Monday morning.

Gardai are working on a number of theories as to how the man met his death after the discovery of his body was reported to Arklow Garda Station.

Gardai yesterday examined a second location about two kilometres from where his body was found for clues in the case.

Declan Kelly was from Ballyduff outside Arklow and was well known in farming circles through his businesses and both his parents come from North Wexford.

He was a prominent member of the Irish Cattle Foot Trimmers Association and also had a business supplying special concrete for livestock.

Gardai in Arklow are anxious to hear from anyone who may have more information on the accident and may be contacted on 0402 26320.

