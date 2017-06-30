JOBSTOWN SIX DEFEND USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA DURING THEIR TRIAL

One of Jobstown Six has defended the use of social media during the trial.

The six men were acquitted by a jury yesterday of false imprisonment at a water charge protest in Jobstown in Tallaght almost three years ago.

The prosecution had accused them of trapping the former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser in a car.

The hashtag Jobstown-not-guilty had been trending on Twitter during the trial at Dublin’s Circuit Criminal Court.

Solidarity Councillor Kieran Mahon says they were entitled to stick up for themselves online.

