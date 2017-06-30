JOBSTOWN SIX DEFEND USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA DURING THEIR TRIAL

One of Jobstown Six has defended the use of social media during the trial.
The six men were acquitted by a jury yesterday of false imprisonment at a water charge protest in Jobstown in Tallaght almost three years ago.
The prosecution had accused them of trapping the former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser in a car.
The hashtag Jobstown-not-guilty had been trending on Twitter during the trial at Dublin’s Circuit Criminal Court.
Solidarity Councillor Kieran Mahon says they were entitled to stick up for themselves online.
Advertisement