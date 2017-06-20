JOHN HEGARTY SETS OUT HIS STALL FOR THE NEXT YEAR

The new chairman of Wexford County Council has been setting out his priorities for the coming year.

Fine Gael’s John Hegarty was elected at the AGM yesterday and succeeds Councillor Paddy Kavanagh.

He defeated Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen who was also nominated.

Hegarty, who is the vice principal at Wexford CBS, says getting jobs to the county and an emphasis on healthy living will be his focus for his year in office.

But he also thinks the Council needs to get its message across more effectively.

