KARL FITZPATRICK SECURES EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO BRICKS 4 KIDZ

A Wexford entrepreneur has secured the European distribution rights for one of the world’s fastest growing franchises.
Presenter of South East Radio’s Business Matters, Karl Fitzpatrick has teamed up with the US firm Bricks 4 Kidz in a deal that could potentially be worth millions of euro.
The deal is expected to create up to 50 jobs in Wexford as the European headquarters of the Florida-based firm will be based there.
Bricks 4 Kidz is hugely popular and helps children to learn new skills through playing with Lego blocks.
