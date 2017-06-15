KATE KELLY ANNOUNCES INTERCOUNTY RETIREMENT AFTER 21 YEARS

11 June 2013; The Liberty Insurance Camogie Championship was launched at Croke Park this afternoon with players from participating counties joining to mark the start of championship 2013 with President of the Camogie Association Aileen Lawlor, CEO of Liberty Insurance Pat OBrien and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Liam Ó Néill. Twenty four counties, across five grades, will commence their All-Ireland campaigns on June 22nd. Liberty Insurance is the first ever sponsor of both the GAA Hurling and Camogie All-Ireland Senior Championships in a five-year deal with the GAA. Pictured at todays launch are senior camogie players, from left, Kate Kelly, Wexford, Jill Horan, Tipperary, Arlene Watkins, Offaly, Deirdre Murphy, Clare, Anna Geary, Cork, Lorraine Ryan, Galway, Grace Walsh, Kilkenny, Katie McAnenly, Derry, and Louise O'Hara, Dublin. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Wexford’s Kate Kelly has announced her inter county retirement.
In her 21 seasons the 37 year old won four All-Ireland medals and nine All-Stars awards.
Kate, who is treasurer of the Women’s Gaelic Players Association, will continue to play for her club St Ibar’s/Shelmaliers
Wexford begin their 2017 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship campaign with a home fixture against Offaly on Saturday June 24th.