KEHOE RETAINS RESPONSIBILITY IN DEFENCE AS THE ONLY SOUTH EAST MINISTER

Wexford’s Paul Kehoe retained his super junior minister status in the new line up of the cabinet as unveiled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night.

He is the only TD from the south east in the government inner sanctum.

Next Tuesday Leo Varadkar will announce his ministers of State and expecting promotion will be Michael Darcy from Wexford, John Paul Phelan and Ned Deering from Carlow/Kilkenny and John Deasy from Waterford.

It was late last night by the time the new cabinet met for the first time in Aras An Uachtarain.

