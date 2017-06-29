LACK OF POWER FOR ROSS HAS LEAD TO RESENTMENT OVER JUDGES – BROWNE

A Fianna Fáil TD says Shane Ross has a resentment against the judiciary – because he’s never been able to nominate any judges.

The claim comes from Wexford TD James Browne, as debate continues on the contentious bill to overhaul judicial nominations.

During this morning’s debate Browne read some of Shane Ross’s previous statements on the judiciary – highlighting Ross’ frustration at not being able to choose his own judges.

Deputy Browne also said that Ross was hitting out against the ‘lack of power’ that he feels in government.

