LEO SET TO KEEP MOST OF THE CURRENT CABINET IN PLACE AFTER RESHUFFLE

Leo Varadkar is set to disappoint some of his Fine Gael supporters as he prepares his new cabinet.

Two of them, Wexford TDs Paul Kehoe and Michael Darcy, both supported Mister Varadkar in his leadership bid

It’s reported this morning that he won’t sack any of the current ministers who aren’t already retiring.

With Enda Kenny and Michael Noonan set to leave their posts, that means there’s space for only two promotions, with junior ministers Michael Ring and Eoghan Murphy set for those roles.

