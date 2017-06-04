LONDON ATTACK CONDEMNED AROUND THE WORLD The attack in London has been condemned by world leaders. In an apparent comment on the attack, the US President Donald Trump tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.” Here, the president Michael D Higgins offered his sympathies to the people of London. The Taoiseach Enda Kenny described the killings as “sheer madness” – and said Ireland would continue close security co-operation with the UK. The Department of Foreign Affairs says anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens in London can contact them on 01- 408 2000.

