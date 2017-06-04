London Attack Condemned Around The World

South East Radio News

LONDON ATTACK CONDEMNED AROUND THE WORLD The attack in London has been condemned by world leaders. In an apparent comment on the attack, the US President Donald Trump tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.” Here, the president Michael D Higgins offered his sympathies to the people of London. The Taoiseach Enda Kenny described the killings as “sheer madness” – and said Ireland would continue close security co-operation with the UK. The Department of Foreign Affairs says anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens in London can contact them on 01- 408 2000.

