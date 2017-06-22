MAN APPEARS IN COURT OVER PATRICIA O’CONNOR MURDER

A 32 year old man has appeared in court for the second time charged with the murder of a Dublin grandmother.

The remains of 61 year old Patricia O’Connor from Rathfarnham were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains earlier this month.

Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham appeared before Cloverhill District Court in Dublin this morning.

The Judge was told formal DPP directions are needed in the case.

Mr Green was remanded in custody to appear in court again in four weeks time.

