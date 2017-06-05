MAN DIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN ARKLOW

A man in his 40’s has died after a traffic accident in County Wicklow.
Gardai are investigating the fatal collision which happened on the Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20a.m. this morning.
A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The road is closed as examinations are carried out.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
