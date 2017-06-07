MAN QUESTIONED IN WEXFORD OVER LONDON TERRORIST LINKS

Armed officers are surrounding Wexford Garda Station as a man continues to be questioned over the London terror attack.
The Moroccan was arrested at a business premises in Wexford Town yesterday afternoon, amid suspected links to terrorist Rachid Redouane who’d lived in Dublin.
The man works in the catering business in the town and his apartment in Wexford has also been searched by the Gardai.
Our reporter Jimmy Gahan says the connection was made following a discovery made in the London police investigation.
Advertisement