MAN STABBED IN DERRY ATTACK A 47 year old man has been stabbed a number of times in Derry. Three people are being questioned by police following the incident in the Dungiven Road area last night. Two males, aged 31 and 32, and a 32 year old woman were detained following reports that a man had been stabbed a number of times in the back of the head at around 11.40pm. Police in the North say the man has been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

