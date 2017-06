Former Attorney General Máire Whelan is now a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeal.

Judge Whelan was formally appointed in a short ceremony at Aras an Uachtarán with her warrant of appointment signed by President Higgins and countersigned by An Taoiseach.

Two judges of the High Court – Eileen Creedon and Charles Meenan – have also been appointed at the ceremony.

