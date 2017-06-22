MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES STRUGGLING TO RETAIN STAFF – PIETA HOUSE

The founder of Pieta House says mental health services are so bad that it’s impossible to retain staff in the sector.

Joan Freeman says newly qualified child psychiatrists are moving overseas where they can work half the hours and get double the pay.

A UNICEF report this week which shows we have one of the highest rates of teen suicide internationally.

15 year old Wexford teenager Sarah – not her real name – began self harming after having suicidal thoughts at the age of 10.

She says that she felt alone and needed the support of others to help her get through.

