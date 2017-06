Minister of State for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has expressed his condolences in respect of those killed and injured in a terror attack on a luxury hotel in Mali yesterday.

Two members of the Irish Defence Forces were at the hotel at the time but have since returned to the EU Training Mission’s HQ in Bamako.

Minster Kehoe says any support which may be required by Defence Forces personnel in Mali and their families following the incident will be made available.

