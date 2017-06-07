MODERATE DRINKING CAN DO MORE DAMAGE THAN PREVIOUSLY BELIEVED

Even moderate drinking can harm your brain, according to a new study.
English experts have monitored hundreds of civil servants over last 30 years, assessing their alcohol consumption.
They’ve found the more someone drinks, the more likely they are to have a form of brain damage that affects memory and spatial navigation.
The results have thrown previous drinking guidelines into doubt.
India has traditionally recommended the smallest alcohol intake at just under five glasses of wine a week, while Spain allows the most at 18 glasses.
