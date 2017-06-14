MORE CONTRADICTIONS TO GARDA COMMISSIONER’S TESTIMONY AT THE PAC

The Garda Commissioner’s testimony to the Public Accounts Committee about financial irregularities at Templemore has been contradicted again.

Cyril Dunne, who was the highest-ranking civilian in the force until 2015, says Noirin O’Sullivan knew about the Templemore issues several weeks before the date she has given.

Ms O’Sullivan is due before the PAC next Tuesday to deal with the contradictions over her account of affairs.

The former chief administrative officer, told Labour’s Alan Kelly he brought matters to her attention in early July.

