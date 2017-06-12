NEW STUDY TO LOOK AT EFFECTS OF CUTTING SPEED LIMITS ON ROADS

A new 3-year study by the University of Edinburgh will measure the effect of cutting speed limits on roads.

Experts are going to examine how it affects road safety around Edinburgh and Belfast.

In Scotland, some limits have been reduced from 30mph down to 20mph with the hope being that this change will see a reduction in incidents on the roads.

Conor Faughnan is the Director of Consumer Affairs for the AA – he says it’s a study that can also inform the road safety debate south of the border.

Share this article....