ONE DEAD, TWO INJURED IN MAYO CRASH A man in his 20’s has died after a fatal traffic accident in County Mayo in the early hours of this morning. Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle crash that happened at Tourmakeady. Two people remain in a serious condition in hospital after the accident that happened in the Churchfield area. It’s understood the car struck a wall at around 4amand that the man who died was a front seat passenger in the car. The male driver in his 20’s and a female passenger also in her 20’s remain in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar. Examinations of the scene are continuing and diversions are in place.

