ONE OF THE LONDON ATTACKERS LIVED IN DUBLIN

It’s been revealed one of the men involved in the London terror attacks had lived in Dublin.
British police say they now know the identities of all three men who carried out Saturday night’s attack.
One them was carrying an Irish ID – believed to be an Immigration Card – and Gardaí say they’re working with investigators.
It comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May confirms the UK threat level will remain at severe – meaning an attack is highly likely.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the attackers were ‘cowardly’ and ‘evil’.
Advertisement