OVER 1000 YOUNG PEOPLE ARE LONG TERM UNEMPLOYED IN WEXFORD

Over 11,000 young people across the country are long-term unemployed.

The latest figures from the Department of Social Protection also show that the issue is particularly prevalent in Dublin, with over 4000 young people unemployed for six months or more.

In Wexford, there are 1,037 young people who are long term unemployed according to the figures.

The National Youth Council of Ireland says the number is far too high.

Deputy Director, James Doorley is calling for the issue to be addressed in the Budget.

