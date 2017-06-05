OVER 2 MILLION RAISED FOR VICTIMS OF THE MANCHESTER TERROR ATTACK

Tens of thousands of people have celebrated the lives of those killed in the Manchester Arena bombing at a special concert.
Ariana Grande thanked fans at last night’s One Love event – which saw performances from stars including Robbie Williams, Liam Gallagher and Coldplay.
Over two million euro was raised during the show for survivors and victims’ families.
Meanwhile, grenades and stun guns have been used in early morning police raids after the London terror attacks.
Officers say they’ve detained “a number of people” at two homes in Newham and Dagenham.
Theresa May will chair a meeting of the emergency COBRA committee this morning.
London Bridge station has reopened this morning – although only the exits are being used.
