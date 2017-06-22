PAC TO LOOK FOR MORE STAFF DUE TO MASSIVE WORKLOAD

The Public Accounts Committee is to appeal for extra staff – as it’s struggling to cope with its huge workload.

The Dáil committee is currently in the midst of major reports into Garda spending, the management of the ‘Grace’ case, and college spending.

It’s now asked for a meeting with the Ceann Comhairle to sound out the prospect of getting extra staff to help with its work.

PAC chairman Sean Fleming says the current staff are doing great work, but are already stretched to their limits.

