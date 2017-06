Many thousands of hurling fans will be making their way to Wexford Park tomorrow evening for the showdown Leinster semi final clash between Wexford and Kilkenny.

The game starts at 7pm but the gates will be opened from 3.30.

Admission is strictly by ticket only and parking will be prohibited in all the surrounding housing estates and green areas.

However Wexford GAA Co Secretary Margaret Doyle says there will be ample parking for everybody.

