POSSIBLE COALITION OF TORYS AND DUP AFTER MAY’S GAMBLE FAILS

News Desk News

British Prime Minister Theresa May will head to Buckingham Palace at lunchtime seeking the Queen’s permission to form a government.

Yesterday’s general election has resulted in a hung parliament.

That means the UK’s been left in political limbo as no party has an overall majority.

It’s understood the Democratic Unionist Party could support a minority Government led by the Conservatives.

Speaking earlier the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson wasn’t ruling it out.

Despite talk of a potential deal between the DUP and the Conservatives – the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he’s “ready to serve the country”.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone