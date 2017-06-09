POSSIBLE COALITION OF TORYS AND DUP AFTER MAY’S GAMBLE FAILS

British Prime Minister Theresa May will head to Buckingham Palace at lunchtime seeking the Queen’s permission to form a government.
Yesterday’s general election has resulted in a hung parliament.
That means the UK’s been left in political limbo as no party has an overall majority.
It’s understood the Democratic Unionist Party could support a minority Government led by the Conservatives.
Speaking earlier the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson wasn’t ruling it out.
Despite talk of a potential deal between the DUP and the Conservatives – the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he’s “ready to serve the country”.
