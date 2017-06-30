RENEWED APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ABOUT BARRY CORCORAN’S DISAPPEARANCE

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have renewed their appeal for information on a man missing for the past two years.

Wicklow man Barry Corcoran was last seen on Cremona Road in Ballyfermot on the night of Monday 6th July 2015.

He’s described as 5 foot 11 inches in height, of thin build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Barry walks with a slight shuffle and also has an old scar on the bridge of his nose.

When last seen he was wearing a dark rain jacket, blue jeans and black Puma runners.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously or any Garda Station.

A reward may be offered if the information significantly helps the investigation.

