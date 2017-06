The setting up of a Syrian refugee centre in Rosslare Strand is not to go ahead.

After Wexford County Council this week sanctioned the reception and orientation centre with the Department of Justice, the deal is off.

The centre for the refugees was to be situated in the closed down Cedars Hotel in the seaside resort.

Local independent Councillor Ger Carthy says there were no negotiations on the plan held with the local community.

