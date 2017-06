STAR VISITS FANS INJURED IN MANCHESTER BOMBING IN HOSPITAL Ariana Grande has surprised fans injured in last month’s terror attack at her concert by visiting them in Manchester Children’s hospital. Jaden Farrell Mann tweeted pictures of Ariana’s visit – saying “I got to meet my queen today.” The singer is back in Manchester ahead of tomorrow’s benefit gig. A number of stars – including Robbie Williams – will also be performing.

