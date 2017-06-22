TEENAGER RESCUED FROM RIVER SLANEY AFTER INJURY

A teenage swimmer had to be airlifted to hospital after she was injured jumping off Enniscorthy bridge yesterday evening.

Emergency services responded at about 5pm when a member of the public called for assistance.

Two teenagers had been jumping into the River Slaney during the hottest afternoon of the year when one of them got into difficulties.

Her condition is not known but was not thought to have been life threatening.

Dublin Coast Guard coordinated operations with rescue teams from Curracloe and Dunmore East and the Slaney River Rescue.

