THREE SAVED FROM SINKING YACHT OFF WEXFORD COAST Three people were airlifted to safety yesterday evening after their yacht began sinking off the Saltee Islands. The alarm was raised shortly after 4pm when the yacht Inishmore started taking on water south east of the Great Saltee. The three people on board – two men and a woman – took to a liferaft while the Coast Guard rescue helicopter Rescue 117 and Kilmore Quay lifeboat raced to the scene. The three were winched aboard the helicopter and brought to Waterford – after a medical examination they required no treatment. Shortly afterwards the yacht sank.

