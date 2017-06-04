TWO STILL HELD AFTER DUBLIN EXPLOSIVES FIND Gardai are continuing to question two men in connection with dissident republican activity in Dublin. The men in their twenties were arrested on Friday and have had their period of detention extended. They were detained after explosives were found in a car that was stopped in the Ballybough area of the north inner city. A third man in his fifties was arrested in a follow up operation and he is being detained at Raheny Garda Station. The men aged 21 and 28 are being held at Clontarf Garda Station.

