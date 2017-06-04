UPDATE ON LONDON ATTACK The British Prime Minister Theresa May has called on the people of the UK to “come together” to defeat hard-line Islamist terrorism. It follows last night’s terror attack in the London Bridge and Borough Market areas of the city that claimed 7 lives. Theresa May says Thursday’s election will go ahead, but admits that Britain’s counter terrorism strategy must be reviewed – as the UK comes to term with the third major terror attack so far this year. She said the country faces a new breed of copy-cat attack – and claimed too many people are tolerant of hard line ideologies More than 40 people are in hospital after the attack – some of them fighting for life. Police say the three men who carried out last night’s van and knife attack on London bridge and Borough Market were tracked down and shot within 8 minutes of the first emergency call. Meanwhile, organisers of tonight’s ONE LOVE MANCHESTER concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing say it WILL go ahead. Ariana Grande’s agent says the event is a “statement that hatred and fear will never win.”

