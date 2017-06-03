VARADKAR SLAMS TRUMP OVER CLIMATE CHANGE The new Fine Gael leader says Donald Trump’s stance on the Paris Climate Accord is disappointing. Leo Varadkar was asked how he would respond after being elected Fine Gael leader yesterday. He’s likely to become Taoiseach later in the month. Leo Varadkar hit out at president Trump over his intention to withdraw from the climate change agreement. Mr. Varadkar is holding talks with cabinet members over the weekend as he prepares to become the next Taoiseach. He’s understood to be talking to leadership rival Simon Coveney about whether he wants to continue in the Department of Housing. Minister Varadkar says Independent ministers will stay in their current portfolios. Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran was this morning appointed Minister of State for the OPW and Flood Relief. Leo Varadkar also refused to rule out a future coalition with Fianna Fáil but said he has no intention of calling an early election.

