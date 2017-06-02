VOTING CLOSED AS COUNTRY DECIDES ON A NEW FINE GAEL LEADER

Voting has just closed in the Fine Gael leadership election.
Senators, MEPs and TDs have all had their say this morning in the race to replace Enda Kenny.
Leo Varadkar is the predicted favourite among parliamentary party members, who make up 65 percent of the vote.
While Simon Coveney has been more popular with the general public.
MEP Brian Hayes has been backing Varadkar to win, but he says the election won’t divide the party.
We’ll find out the results of the vote later this evening. Stay tuned to South East Radio news for the announcement of the winner when we get it.
