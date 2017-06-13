WEBSITE HIGHLIGHTING WEXFORD/SAVANNAH LINKS TO BE LAUNCHED THIS EVENING

An initiative to strengthen links between County Wexford and the city of Savannah in Georgia will take place this evening.

A new website will be launched in the National Opera House promoting the historic connection between the two places.

Called the Wexford Savannah Axis, the website will share information about the two areas as a large number of Wexford emigrants settled in Savannah in the nineteenth century.

The project is supported by educational and cultural bodies in both Wexford and Savannah.

