WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL LAUNCH CAMPAIGN AGAINST CHEWING GUM

This year’s campaign to prevent chewing gum litter has been launched by Wexford County Council

Now in its third year it is helping to change peoples habits with regards to the disposal of gum according to chairman of the Council John Hergarty.

In a recent survey carried out on behalf of the Gum Litter Task Force eighty four per cent of people claim they now dispose of their gum correctly.

Wexford Tidy Towns say they will be distributing gum wraps to local businesses, residents and visitors over the coming weeks.

