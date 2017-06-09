WEXFORD DRIVERS TOP OF PENALTY POINTS TABLE

County Wexford drivers have the highest number of penalty points in the country.

New figures from the Road Safety Authority show 23% of drivers in Co Wexford have penalty points on their licence.

This compares to the county with the lowest penalty points Donegal where under 14% have penalty points.

The disparity may be down to better detection rates in Wexford.

Wexford is also in the top five counties in the country for points issued per individual licence.

There are currently 62 driving offences for which penalty points can be applied.

