WEXFORD MAN REMEMBERED AT 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF BATTLE OF MESSINE

This week marks the 100th anniversary of Wexford man Willie Redmond’s death in the Battle of Messine in the First World War.
Willie Redmond was born in Ballytrent in South Wexford and this evening his memory will be brought to life with an exhibition and lecture at Wexford Library.
His family has been associated with the Home Rule Bill for Ireland prior to the 1916 Rising.
Willie Redmond joined the British Army and fought as part of 16th Irish Regiment in the war.
His great grand nephew John Green says his action brought the two sides of the Irish tradition together.
Advertisement