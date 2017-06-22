WEXFORD PARK RECOGNISED AS ONE OF THE BEST PITCHES TO PLAY GAA

Innovate Wexford Park has been selected for the shortlist of the first ever GAA Pitch Award.

It’s one of 6 stadia nominated for the award alongside fellow Leinster venue St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Munster is well represented with Semple Stadium in Thurles and Park Ui Rinn in Cork City .

Ulster and Connacht have one each with O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny and Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

The award recognises grounds with the best playing surface and it’s hoped it will encourage all groundsmen to improve facilities for players around the country.

The winner will be announced later on in the year.

